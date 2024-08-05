Demi Lovato drops red-hot update after performing surprise new track!

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato has given fans a look into her sizzling summer after performing her newest music track!

Demi Lovato teased her upcoming bilingual collaboration with Grupo Firme titled, Chula. © Screenshot/Instagram/ddlovato

The 31-year-old pop star dropped new snaps via Instagram on Sunday highlighting her hot girl summer after surprising fans with a new song.

The dump first featured the Heart Attack artist in a bright red strapless corset and black slacks, plus a matching blazer. To top off the fire look, she served dramatic makeup with a bold red lip, while her short hair was styled in loose waves.

More pics showed Demi taking a mirror selfie with photographer Angelo Kritikosh, a sweet pic of her new pup Pickle, and another solo selfie.

The update comes just after the former Disney star, who's engaged to Jutes, hopped onstage to join Grupo Firme in Austin, Texas on Friday night to promote their upcoming collaboration, Chula.

The group's official TikTok page shared a clip from Demi's surprise appearance for the bilingual track, which they announced will be available on August 15.