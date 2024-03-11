Demi Lovato stuns at Oscars after-party following haters talk
Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato was the belle of the ball at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party!
The 31-year-old pop star recently spoke on why she's "unfazed" by her online haters.
And on Sunday evening, it was clear to see why as Demi shut down the red carpet at the A-list after-party!
The Cool for the Summer artist oozed confidence in a figure-hugging, glittering black gown which she completed with a dazzling diamond necklace and colored earrings.
She styled her signature brunette tresses in loose waves while sporting a bronzed tan and stunning make-up.
Demi's stone-cold fit follows her surprising response to how she deals with her online "haters."
Demi Lovato says she's "evolved" from the online hate
While chatting with People, the Disney alum explained how her relationship with social media has "evolved" to where she's no longer offended by her online critics.
"My relationship with social media has evolved over the years from looking to the internet for validation to not looking at internet comments at all," she explained.
"If I happen to see something negative, it doesn't affect me the way that it used to."
Demi noted that her new outlook is "refreshing" and "really freeing," but she does have some compassion for her haters.
"I have an understanding that the people that are commenting mean things lack awareness or they lack self-love and respect because anybody that's navigating from a higher sense of good, they're not going to comment anything like that on someone's page," Demi shared, adding, "And if they really love themselves, they're not focusing on other people."
Cover photo: Collage: MICHAEL TRAN & ARAYA DOHENY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP