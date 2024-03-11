Demi Lovato stuns at Oscars after-party following haters talk

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato was the belle of the ball at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party!

The 31-year-old pop star recently spoke on why she's "unfazed" by her online haters.

And on Sunday evening, it was clear to see why as Demi shut down the red carpet at the A-list after-party!

The Cool for the Summer artist oozed confidence in a figure-hugging, glittering black gown which she completed with a dazzling diamond necklace and colored earrings.

She styled her signature brunette tresses in loose waves while sporting a bronzed tan and stunning make-up.

Demi's stone-cold fit follows her surprising response to how she deals with her online "haters."