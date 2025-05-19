Diddy's ex reveals why she attended his bombshell trial: "I'm a MOTHER FIRST, FOR REAL"

New York, New York - Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton broke her silence after being spotted at the jailed mogul 's sex trafficking trial .

Misa Hylton (l.) has broken her silence after being seen at Sean "Diddy" Combs' (r.) sex trafficking trial. © Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The fashion designer explained that she attended her ex's bombshell trial to support their son, Justin Dior, in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday.

Under images where Hylton showed off her walker, she wrote, "Yes, I'm good everyone. I'm on my healing journey. When I suffered my injury I had chosen to heal privately but when my son said 'Mommy I need you' I was right there for him walker and all."

She added, "I'm a MOTHER FIRST, FOR REAL."

The stylist didn't outright address the high-profile case, but did note that she's "not concerned with insecure people attempting to project their insecurities on to me."

Hylton added, "P.S. It took me everything thing in my soul to not turn into Pac leaving the courtroom, outside of the courthouse."