Sean "Diddy" Combs: Defense attacks Cassie Ventura's creditability

New York, New York - Defense lawyers for music star Sean "Diddy" Combs on Friday cross-examined his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura for a second day at his sex trafficking trial, seeking to poke holes in her testimony and portray her as erratic.

Combs is facing federal charges of sex trafficking and leading an illegal sex ring that enforced its power with crimes including arson, kidnapping, and bribery.

Ventura, the singer known as Cassie, is the prosecution's star witness: she has told jurors in Manhattan federal court that Combs raped, beat and forced her into drug-fueled sex parties during their more than 10 years together.

But the defense is attempting to damage her credibility by emphasizing the length of the relationship, her decision to stay with him despite her testimony that he repeatedly abused her, and her own, at times, questionable behavior.

"I will kill you," Ventura was heard angrily saying in an audio recording to a man she believed had a video of one of the so-called "freak-offs" – choreographed sex sessions that involved Combs, Ventura, and male escorts, lasting for hours, even days.

"I will cut you," she said. " I will put you in the ground."

Ventura, who is heavily pregnant with her third child, did not contest the contents of the recording aired Friday for jurors, and continued to reply in a calm manner, on day four of her marathon testimony. She often rubbed her belly while on the stand.

On Thursday, defense lawyer Anna Estevao meticulously highlighted loving moments between the couple, as well as implying that drug addiction played a key role in Combs's rage that Ventura has testified left her systematically battered.