Ayo Edebiri calls out Elon Musk for post that led to death threats against her

Los Angeles, California - The Bear star Ayo Edebiri has called out Elon Musk for a past X post that contributed to a wave of racist vitriol against her.

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old actor posted an Instagram story recalling the time Musk shared a post on X – formerly Twitter – that falsely claimed Edebiri was being considered as a replacement for Johnny Depp in future Pirates of the Caribbean films.

The tech mogul quoted the post and wrote, "Disney sucks."

Despite the report having no basis in fact, Edebiri revealed that the post still did some very real damage.

"just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life," the Emmy winner wrote, continuing, "for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man".

Edebiri also called out Musk's Nazi salute at an inauguration event back in January, writing that he is not only a "fascist" but also an "idiot."

She added some of her trademark humor as she concluded at the bottom of the post, "life is, of course, a gift."

Unfortunately, this is far from the only offensive – and ultimately dangerous – post shared by Musk.