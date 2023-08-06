Elon Musk announces big plans for Mark Zuckerberg fight

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk hinted that plans to fight a cage match against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are still very much alive and progressing.

The planned fight between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X owner Elon Musk will be live-streamed on social media, according to Musk. © Collage: REUTERS

Musk claimed in a late-night Saturday post on X that the fight between the two billionaires would be broadcast live on the platform, with proceeds to be donated to US Army veterans.



Zuckerberg did not immediately offer a response to Musk's comments, which were made in the middle of the night, West Coast time.

The 39-year-old regularly trains with martial arts coaches and is visibly fitter than the 52-year-old Musk. He has even had an octagon ring set up in his backyard – to the irritation of his wife.

The Tesla CEO also claimed on Sunday night that he now brings weights with him to work and lifts during the day because he doesn't have time to work out.

Musk initially challenged Zuckerberg to a rumble in June and Zuckerberg agreed. But a long public silence from both led many to doubt that the two would actually meet in the ring.

The New York Times, however, reported in early July that preparations were being made for an actual fight.