Elon Musk confirms special X event featuring Donald Trump and RFK

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk 's X will host self-styled "town hall" meetings with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Independent Robert F. Kennedy ahead of the November elections.

The move comes as Musk appears to be cozying up to Trump, who is reportedly considering the Tesla boss for a role in the White House in the event of a victory.



Musk said in a post Friday that the events "will be interesting," confirming a report on the matter first made by Axios.

No dates or further details were given for the forums with the ex-president and Kennedy, which will be held in conjunction with cable network NewsNation.

Joe Biden was also extended an invitation, but a source close to his campaign told AFP the president will not participate and remains focused on the already planned pair of debates against Trump.

Since Musk's 2022 acquisition of Twitter, the platform has taken a massive lurch to the right, including with the reinstatement of accounts of right-wing conspiracy theorists, as well as Trump.

The platform has made several attempts to attract conservative politicians, hosting a Q&A with Florida Governor and then-presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

The launch event was overrun with glitches, however, and DeSantis later dropped out of the race, giving his support to Trump.