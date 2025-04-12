Elon Musk distances himself from Trump's "troubling" cuts to NASA budget

Washington DC - Billionaire Elon Musk recently shared his thoughts after news broke that President Donald Trump 's administration is planning to make massive cuts to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

In a recent social media post, Elon Musk (r.) described President Donald Trump's plans to massively cut funding to NASA as "troubling." © Collage: Mandel NGAN & Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

On Friday, Musk responded to a post on his X platform that shared an article detailing the administration's proposal to cut NASA in half by reducing the agency's Science Mission Directorate budget from $7.3 billion to $3.9 billion and eliminating billions more in funding for other departments.

Musk is Trump's top advisor and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a made-up agency tasked with cutting government waste and abuse.

But he described the NASA cuts as "troubling," as they could affect his own company.

"I am very much in favor of science, but unfortunately cannot participate in NASA budget discussions, due to SpaceX being a major contractor to NASA," he wrote.

In recent weeks, Musk has faced massive protests around the world, particularly for his role in DOGE, which has resulted in multiple dismantled US government agencies and thousands of fired federal employees at his directive.

He has also been clashing with members of the Trump administration as of late. Earlier this week, Musk gained public attention after he called Trump's close friend Peter Navarro "dumber than a sack of bricks."