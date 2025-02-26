Ashley St. Clair fires back at Elon Musk as baby drama escalates

New York, New York - MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair has responded after billionaire Elon Musk took to social media to defend his role as a father of 13 children.

Representatives for influencer Ashley St. Clair (l.) issued a statement as billionaire Elon Musk continues to ignore her regarding their five-month-old child. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @stclairashley & Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP

Representatives for St. Clair, who is suing Musk for full custody of their five-month-old child, recently provided a statement to People, arguing that their tiff has "never been about money for Ashley."

"This is about protecting the best interests of Ashley and Elon's child from a man who can't be counted on to even communicate, much less act consistently in the role of a father," the statement read.

"Mr. Musk spends more time on his own social media platform talking about his children's mothers than talking to them," the statement continues.

"We tried to handle this collaboratively with Mr. Musk, but it takes both a father and a mother to do that, and he refused all conversations."

Since St. Clair publicly revealed that Musk is the father, she claims he has only visited the child three times and has ignored her requests to discuss parenting.

Her latest remarks came after Musk shared a post on X, calling a user who accused him of having abandoned the baby "an utter liar."

"I have always paid extremely generous child support and without any coercion to do so," Musk argued.

"Sometimes the mother asked for money vastly in excess of what the children could possibly need, so that needed to be adjudicated," he added.