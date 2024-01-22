Elon Musk to address antisemitism online in Poland

Krakow, Poland - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk was Monday due to address antisemitism online at an event in Poland just weeks after sparking a firestorm by endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Elon Musk is due to address antisemitism online while visiting Poland in the aftermath of his own controversy sharing an X post promoting an anti-Jewish conspiracy theory. © REUTERS

The conference, hosted by the European Jewish Association, comes after Musk in November repeated a tweet on the theory and declared it the "actual truth" – before apologizing.



The tech tycoon has also faced accusations of a proliferation of hate speech on X, formerly Twitter, since his $44-billion takeover of the social media site in October 2022.

Senior political figures from European countries and Musk will meet in Krakow "to discuss and find solutions to the astronomical rises in antisemitism affecting Europe," the European Jewish Association said.

"This troubling trend" had been escalating since Israel began its ongoing assault on Gaza, it said.

The conflict erupted when Hamas militants launched unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel, resulting in the death of about 1,140 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to Israeli figures.

Israel has responded with a relentless bombardment and ground offensive has killed at least 25,105 people, mostly women and children, according to figures from Gaza's health ministry.



Musk was due to speak on a panel at 4:00 PM local time alongside right-wing political commentator Ben Shapiro.

The symposium comes shortly before the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp on January 27, a date that has become Holocaust Memorial Day.

One million European Jews died at the camp build by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland between 1940 and 1945, along with more than 100,000 non-Jews.

A visit to the site of the former death camp is planned for conference participants on Tuesday.