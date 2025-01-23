Elon Musk's estranged daughter slams his infamous inauguration salute: "Let's call a spade a f**king spade"

Los Angeles, California – Elon Musk 's estranged daughter recently shared her thoughts on social media as her father faced criticism for appearing to make a Nazi salute at a recent event.

Vivian Wilson (l.), the estranged daughter of billionaire Elon Musk, recently reacted after her father publicly appeared to give a Nazi salute. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / vivllainous & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Wednesday, Vivian Wilson - who changed her name to distance herself from her father - shared a series of posts on Threads.

And while she didn't call Musk out by name, it was pretty clear who she was talking about.

"I'm just gonna say let's call a spade a f**king spade," Wilson wrote in one post. "Especially if there were two spades done in succession based on the reaction of the first spade."

Musk gave a speech during President Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, during which he appeared to give a Nazi salute, or Sieg Heil, twice.

MAGA fans have put forth all sorts of defenses, like arguing that the billionaire was actually giving a Roman salute, or suggesting the gesture was a product of his autism.

Musk himself has argued the criticism is just another example of the media attacking him.

His daughter seemed to sarcastically mock those defenses in another post by arguing her comment about "spades" was actually about playing card suits, and a product of her having ADHD.

"People assuming that I'm not just talking about card suits just goes to show how dishonest people/the media can be," she wrote.

She followed in a reply: "For those who can read between the lines, do y'all understand how fucking easy this is to do? Plausible deniability honey.

"Just saying."