Elon Musk's misleading election posts viewed 1.2 billion times, study says

Washington DC - False or misleading US election claims posted on X by Elon Musk have amassed nearly 1.2 billion views this year, a watchdog reported Thursday, highlighting the billionaire's potential influence on the highly polarized White House race.

Ahead of the November election, researchers have raised alarms that X, formerly Twitter, is a hotbed of political misinformation.



They have also flagged that Musk – who purchased the platform in 2022 and is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump – appears to be swaying voters by spreading falsehoods on his personal X account, which has more than 193 million followers.

Researchers from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) identified 50 posts since January by Musk with election claims debunked by independent fact-checkers.

None of the posts displayed a "Community Note," a crowd-sourced moderation tool that X has promoted as a way for users to add context to posts, CCDH said, raising questions about its effectiveness in combating falsehoods.

"Elon Musk is abusing his privileged position as owner of a... politically influential social media platform to sow disinformation that generates discord and distrust," warned CCDH chief executive Imran Ahmed.

"The lack of Community Notes on these posts shows that his business is failing woefully to contain the kind of algorithmically-boosted incitement that we all know can lead to real-world violence."

The posts analyzed by CCDH carried widely debunked claims, such as that Democrats are encouraging illegal migration with the aim of "importing voters" or that the election is vulnerable to fraud. Both claims amassed hundreds of millions of views.