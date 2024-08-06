Elon Musk's X platform sues advertisers over "illegal" boycott

Washington DC - Elon Musk 's X sued an advertising group and several large corporations on Tuesday accusing them of causing billions of dollars of losses by "illegally" boycotting the social media platform.

"We tried peace for 2 years, now it is war," the billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX said on X, which he acquired in late 2022.



The antitrust suit, filed in a federal court in Texas, targets the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), Unilever, Mars, CVS Health, and Orsted, a Danish energy company.

It accuses WFA, through an initiative known as the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), of conspiring with the companies and others to "collectively withhold billions of dollars in advertising revenue" from X, formerly Twitter.

A number of advertisers left Twitter following Musk's takeover amid concerns about the level of content moderation under the new ownership and Musk's own controversial musings on the site.