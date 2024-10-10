Elton John takes a jab at "***hole" Elon Musk at awards ceremony

London, UK - Elton John used an appearance at an awards ceremony to mock Elon Musk and speak out for LGBTQ+ rights.

Elton John (r.) cracked a joke at Elon Musk's expense while accepting the Legacy honor at the Attitude Awards on Wednesday. © Collage: REUTERS & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The British superstar on Wednesday received the Legacy honor at the Attitude Awards, which "celebrate the brightest and best from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies."

John followed in the footsteps of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who collected the award in 2017 on behalf of his mother, Diana, the princess of Wales.

After being presented the trophy by Ed Sheeran, John joked: "Is this it? Is this the award? What does A stand for?"

"***hole comes to mind. But let's not talk about Elon Musk tonight – let's have a good time," he said in a transcript from the Attitude Awards.

Among the other winners was reigning Eurovision Song Contest winner Nemo, who scooped the Person of the Year award, while former Eurovision champion Lulu, who represented the UK in 1969, received the Honorary Gay award.

Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning also picked up the Culture award, while Esther Ghey accepted the posthumous Inspiration award on behalf of her late daughter Brianna Ghey – a trans teenager who was stabbed to death in England last year.