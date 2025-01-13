Gavin Newsom slams Elon Musk for "encouraging looting" with LA wildfire misinformation

Los Angeles, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom responded after billionaire Elon Musk pushed misleading social media posts claiming the state is allowing people to loot as it deals with a disaster.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) recently criticized Elon Musk (l.) after the billionaire claimed he is allowing looting while the city deals with wildfires. © Collage: Apu Gomes & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, Musk reshared a post on his X platform that included a clip of Newsom warning LA residents against looting as wildfires continue to devastate the city.

A caption along with the clip stated, "Newsom and California Democrats literally decriminalized looting, baring police from arresting looters and prosecutors from prosecuting them. Now he’s opposed to looting."

Newsom surprisingly responded that same day, accusing the world's richest man of spreading misinformation.

"Stop encouraging looting by lying and telling people it's decriminalized," Newsom wrote.

"It's not. It's illegal – as it always has been. Bad actors will be arrested and prosecuted."

In the past week, deadly wildfires have been sweeping across Los Angeles County and other parts of California, forcing residents to evacuate and destroying thousands of buildings.

Musk, Donald Trump, and other MAGA Republicans have seized on the moment to blame Democrats and "woke" policies for the fires, and have called on Newsom to resign.