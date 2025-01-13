Gavin Newsom slams Elon Musk for "encouraging looting" with LA wildfire misinformation
Los Angeles, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom responded after billionaire Elon Musk pushed misleading social media posts claiming the state is allowing people to loot as it deals with a disaster.
On Saturday, Musk reshared a post on his X platform that included a clip of Newsom warning LA residents against looting as wildfires continue to devastate the city.
A caption along with the clip stated, "Newsom and California Democrats literally decriminalized looting, baring police from arresting looters and prosecutors from prosecuting them. Now he’s opposed to looting."
Newsom surprisingly responded that same day, accusing the world's richest man of spreading misinformation.
"Stop encouraging looting by lying and telling people it's decriminalized," Newsom wrote.
"It's not. It's illegal – as it always has been. Bad actors will be arrested and prosecuted."
In the past week, deadly wildfires have been sweeping across Los Angeles County and other parts of California, forcing residents to evacuate and destroying thousands of buildings.
Musk, Donald Trump, and other MAGA Republicans have seized on the moment to blame Democrats and "woke" policies for the fires, and have called on Newsom to resign.
Elon Musk continues amplifying right-wing criticism of Gavin Newsom on X
Since the wildfires began spreading, Musk has rapidly shared posts about the disaster, aimed at amplifying right-wing arguments and talking points and heavily criticizing Newsom.
Critics have pointed to Proposition 47, a 2014 ballot initiative that Newsom opposed, which reduced theft of anything with a value of or less than $950 from a felony to a misdemeanor.
Though theft is still punishable in California with a hefty fine, jail time, and a criminal conviction, Musk and other critics on the right insist that Newsom has made it legal, therefore making the state a very dangerous place.
Musk has made an effort to help with the wildfires, recently sending a fleet of Cybertrucks to LA to make Wi-Fi accessible in the area via Starlink terminals.
But Musk appeared to not care for Newsom's call to stop the looting claims, as he warned his employees in an X post on Monday to "be careful in some areas, as there is non-zero risk of armed looters."
Cover photo: Collage: Apu Gomes & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP