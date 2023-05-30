Harry Styles breaks One Direction's previous record with Love on Tour

Edinburgh, UK - Harry Styles has outdone himself with the final leg of Love on Tour as he breaks the record previously held by his former boy band, One Direction.

Harry Styles' Love on Tour concert on Saturday broke the record for the biggest-selling stadium show in Scotland. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 29-year-old played two nights at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on May 26 and 27 as part of the final leg of the three-year concert series.

Over 65,000 fans attended the Saturday show, breaking the record for the biggest-selling stadium show in Scotland.

One Direction previously held the record with an attendance of 64,000 at the same venue in 2014.

Last month, Love on Tour cracked the top ten of the highest-grossing tours in history, surpassing $400 million in sales.

The concerts began in 2021 after a previous delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They have spanned Styles' sophomore album, Fine Line, and his most recent release, Harry's House.

The Watermelon Sugar singer has since become known for his eccentric and magnetic stage presence, often going viral for hilarious interactions with fans - and Edinburgh was no exception!