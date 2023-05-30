Harry Styles breaks One Direction's previous record with Love on Tour
Edinburgh, UK - Harry Styles has outdone himself with the final leg of Love on Tour as he breaks the record previously held by his former boy band, One Direction.
The 29-year-old played two nights at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on May 26 and 27 as part of the final leg of the three-year concert series.
Over 65,000 fans attended the Saturday show, breaking the record for the biggest-selling stadium show in Scotland.
One Direction previously held the record with an attendance of 64,000 at the same venue in 2014.
Last month, Love on Tour cracked the top ten of the highest-grossing tours in history, surpassing $400 million in sales.
The concerts began in 2021 after a previous delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They have spanned Styles' sophomore album, Fine Line, and his most recent release, Harry's House.
The Watermelon Sugar singer has since become known for his eccentric and magnetic stage presence, often going viral for hilarious interactions with fans - and Edinburgh was no exception!
Harry Styles goes viral for singing with a teddy bear look-alike
While performing Cinema on Saturday, Styles picked up a fan's teddy bear that just so happened to resemble the singer.
"Everybody put your hands in the air, this is me as a teddy bear," he sang as he proudly showed off the bear in the viral clip.
Fans flooded the comments with hilarious responses, with one writing, "He's been doing love on tour for so long that it's just turned into a series of bits and intrusive thoughts."
"We need to check on dad more often guys," another joked.
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP