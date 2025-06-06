Harvey Weinstein admits he acted "immorally" as jury weighs his fate

New York, New York - Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein conceded that he acted "immorally" but insisted he did nothing criminal as a jury deliberated on his fate for a second day in his sex assault retrial Friday.

Weinstein is on trial again after a New York state appeals court threw out his 2020 convictions, citing irregularities in the presentation of witnesses at the original proceedings.

The former movie industry titan's 23-year prison sentence for the initial conviction was thrown out, but he remains imprisoned for separate offenses.

Although Weinstein did not take the stand, he spoke out in an interview aired by FOX5 television Friday as the jury deliberated following six weeks of testimony.

"I have regrets that I put my family through this, that I put my wife through this, and I acted immorally..., but never illegal, never criminal, never anything," he said.

Weinstein pointed to comments by his defense attorney, Arthur Aidala, who suggested the three women who testified against him at trial "had four million reasons to testify, as in dollars."

Judge Curtis Farber issued instructions Thursday to jurors, one of whom had to be swapped out for an alternate after falling ill, before they retired to consider their verdict.

He called on the panel to use their "common sense" for this "very important decision" and reminded them that Weinstein was "presumed innocent."

On Friday, the jury panel of 12 requested to rehear the emotional testimony of two of the three women whose allegations are being prosecuted at this trial, former model Kaja Sokola and actor Jessica Mann.

The jury must decide whether Weinstein – accused by dozens of women of being a sexual predator – is guilty of sexual assaults in 2006 on former production assistant Miriam Haleyi and Sokola, and of rape in 2013 of aspiring actor Mann.