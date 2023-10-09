Sophie Turner shares cryptic post amid Joe Jonas split

New York, New York - Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner may have subtly shaded her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, amid their messy divorce !

Sophie Turner has made her return to social media by seemingly sharing a shady message for her ex, Joe Jonas. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@sophiet & @joejonas

Did the 27-year-old X-Men star just shade her soon-to-be ex-husband?

On Sunday, Sophie subtly made a return to social media via her Instagram story where she shared what looked like a friendship bracelet with a Taylor Swift-themed message.

The English star's now-removed pic featured a beaded Fearless bracelet around her wrist – which some believe could also could be a message or reference to the Jonas Brothers singer.

Currently, Sophie is said to be living in T-Swift's NYC pad amid her tumultuous divorce and ongoing proceedings with Joe after the latter filed for divorce from his wife of four years.

On Wednesday, the former couple began their four-day mediation for custody of their two daughters after the Dark Phoenix star sued the Love Bug singer for allegedly withholding the kids' passports in order to keep them in New York.