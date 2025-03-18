Hollywood stars urge Trump to protect film and TV from AI

Los Angeles, California - Hundreds of Hollywood stars, including Ben Stiller, Cate Blanchett, and Cynthia Erivo, have urged Donald Trump 's White House to protect film, TV, and music copyrights against big tech and artificial intelligence.

Hundreds of Hollywood stars, including Ben Stiller (r.) and Cynthia Erivo (l.), have urged Donald Trump's White House to protect film, TV, and music copyrights against big tech and artificial intelligence. © Collage: Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS & Robyn Beck / AFP

The open letter – signed by over 400 actors, directors, and artists – hits back against tech giants like Google and OpenAI, who say their AI models must be allowed to train on a vast range of copyrighted work or risk being left behind by Chinese rivals.

But "weakening copyright protections" and allowing tech giants to "exploit America's creative and knowledge industries" would threaten "the world's most vibrant creative economy," says the Hollywood letter.

The US entertainment industry supports over 2.3 million jobs that generate some $230 billion in annual wages, as well as "providing the foundation for American democratic influence and soft power abroad," it says.

The intervention comes after Trump in January signed an executive order committing to remove "unnecessary government control" of AI and boost "America's global AI dominance."

The White House invited companies and other interested parties to submit suggestions.

Google and OpenAI said they must be allowed to train their AI models on the widest possible range of copyrighted content, warning that rival countries could otherwise gain a dangerous advantage.

If Chinese developers "have unfettered access to data and American companies are left without fair use access, the race for AI is effectively over," wrote OpenAI, noting China's rapid progress with models like DeepSeek.

The Hollywood counter-letter was first sent to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy last week. Organizers said they are continuing to gather signatures.