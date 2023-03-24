Is Lady Gaga is single again?
Los Angeles, California - After three years together, it appears actor and pop star Lady Gaga (36) and her partner Michael Polansky (45) may have separated.
A new report from Radar Online has claimed the star and her tech entrepreneur boo have gone their separate ways. The duo is said to have wanted different things for their future and "their relationship hit a wall," according to a source.
"They broke up a few months ago," the insider added. "It was amicable. They're still friends."
The source claimed the two weren't on the same page about marriage and having kids, with Gaga wanting to start a family soon.
"I will say I am very excited to have kids," the singer-actor said in 2020. "I look forward to being a mom."
The two had barely appeared in public together over the past year.
The outlet further claimed Gaga has been on "a few dates here and there since splitting from Michael."
She is already ready "for a long-term relationship again, should the right man come along."
Who has Lady Gaga dated?
It appears the search for love continues for the House of Gucci actor.
She previously dated promoter Lüc Carl, and was engaged to both actor Taylor Kinney and talent agent Christian Carino. She is also said to have had a short-lived romance with sound engineer Dan Horton in 2019 before dating Polansky.
Professionally, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta – Gaga's given name – is thriving.
She recently performed her Oscar-nominated song Hold My Hand in a memorable stripped down performance at this year's Academy Awards.
Last year, she performed her The Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour, her largest to date.
She is currently filming a musical sequel film to Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux, where she will portray Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix. It is expected to debut next year.
Perhaps next year she she will also be more lucky in love.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ladygaga & AFP/Angela Weiss