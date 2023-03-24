Is Lady Gaga is single again?

Los Angeles, California - After three years together, it appears actor and pop star Lady Gaga (36) and her partner Michael Polansky (45) may have separated.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky (inset) are said to have broken up a few months ago. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ladygaga & AFP/Angela Weiss

Caught in a bad romance?

A new report from Radar Online has claimed the star and her tech entrepreneur boo have gone their separate ways. The duo is said to have wanted different things for their future and "their relationship hit a wall," according to a source.

"They broke up a few months ago," the insider added. "It was amicable. They're still friends."

The source claimed the two weren't on the same page about marriage and having kids, with Gaga wanting to start a family soon.

"I will say I am very excited to have kids," the singer-actor said in 2020. "I look forward to being a mom."

The two had barely appeared in public together over the past year.

The outlet further claimed Gaga has been on "a few dates here and there since splitting from Michael."

She is already ready "for a long-term relationship again, should the right man come along."