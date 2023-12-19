Jake Paul makes big announcement about 2024 Paris Olympics

Paris, France - Jake Paul , a YouTube sensation turned pro boxer, will partner with USA Boxing to provide an inside look at preparations for the Paris Olympics on his social media accounts.

The US sports governing body announced the plan on Tuesday that will include Paul mentoring fighters on becoming a brand in and out of the ring.



Paul will join the US 2024 Olympics squad in Paris, as well as at the US Olympic training facility in Colorado Springs, in a bid to boost attention for amateur boxing next summer in France.

"It has always been my goal to shine a spotlight not just on boxing as a sport but on the people who work so hard to be the best within it," Paul said.

He added: "The Olympics are the greatest stage in the world, and I'm honored to help bring awareness to USA Boxing and mentor these young, inspiring athletes as they fight for gold."