Ben Affleck ditches Jennifer Lopez for Jennifer Garner on Father's Day
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to bat away divorce rumors as the Gone Girl actor spends Father's Day with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
The former Hollywood It Couple has been in a rumored relationship crisis for months and Father's Day on Sunday just added fuel to the fire.
Instead of spending Father's Day with his wife J.Lo, Ben Affleck reportedly opted to spend it with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and his mother Christine Anne Boldt.
In his absence, however, his wife dedicated a heartwarming Instagram post to him.
Lopez shared a picture of the Pearl Harbor actor in her Insta Story and called him "our hero" before wishing him a happy Father's Day.
Jennifer Garner wants to save Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage
J.Lo and Affleck don't have children together, but the singer has twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony while Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Garner is currently said to be trying to help work on the couple's relationship problems.
However, according to an insider in the Daily Mail, Garner's own relationship with entrepreneur John Miller is now suffering as a result.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is said to no longer be interested in saving her marriage to the actor, another source allegedly told the Daily Mail.
According to previous reports, the Lopez and Affleck are already living separately.
Cover photo: Robyn Beck / AFP