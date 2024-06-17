Ben Affleck ditches Jennifer Lopez for Jennifer Garner on Father's Day

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to bat away divorce rumors as the Gone Girl actor spends Father's Day with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck (l.) spent Father's Day apart from his wife Jennifer Lopez (r.), further fueling the rumors of a separation. © Robyn Beck / AFP

The former Hollywood It Couple has been in a rumored relationship crisis for months and Father's Day on Sunday just added fuel to the fire.

Instead of spending Father's Day with his wife J.Lo, Ben Affleck reportedly opted to spend it with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and his mother Christine Anne Boldt.

In his absence, however, his wife dedicated a heartwarming Instagram post to him.

Lopez shared a picture of the Pearl Harbor actor in her Insta Story and called him "our hero" before wishing him a happy Father's Day.