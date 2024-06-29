Ben Affleck reportedly ditches shared home with Jennifer Lopez
Los Angeles, California - Ben Affleck has reportedly moved all of his things out of his shared home with Jennifer Lopez amid rampant rumors the two are headed for divorce.
Insiders told PEOPLE on Friday that the Gone Girl actor officially moved out of their shared house while J. Lo was on a solo trip to Europe.
A source said that Ben has been living at his rental home in Brentwood for two months now but added, "He seems okay. He's been at his office every day and seems focused on work."
Ben and Jen, who are approaching their two-year wedding anniversary, have not confirmed any plans to divorce.
However, the pair's recent time apart, frequent wedding-ring-less sightings, and the decision to put their shared home on the market have had fans suspecting trouble in paradise for a few months now.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to fuel split rumors
As divorce rumors circulated, Jennifer shocked fans by canceling her upcoming world tour to spend more time with her family.
Though she's been spotted with her husband a few times, the gossip hasn't stopped, as the On the Floor singer got the rumor mill turning once again with a solo vacation to Europe earlier this month.
Jennifer's decision to travel sans Ben continued to raise eyebrows, and while it seems the filmmaker has been busy with work, an insider has spilled that she's been "enjoying breathing room" from him.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & Cover-Images