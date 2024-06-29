Ben Affleck reportedly ditches shared home with Jennifer Lopez

Los Angeles, California - Ben Affleck has reportedly moved all of his things out of his shared home with Jennifer Lopez amid rampant rumors the two are headed for divorce.

Ben Affleck (r.) has reportedly moved his things out of his shared home with Jennifer Lopez amid rampant rumors the two are headed for divorce. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & Cover-Images

Insiders told PEOPLE on Friday that the Gone Girl actor officially moved out of their shared house while J. Lo was on a solo trip to Europe.

A source said that Ben has been living at his rental home in Brentwood for two months now but added, "He seems okay. He's been at his office every day and seems focused on work."

Ben and Jen, who are approaching their two-year wedding anniversary, have not confirmed any plans to divorce.

However, the pair's recent time apart, frequent wedding-ring-less sightings, and the decision to put their shared home on the market have had fans suspecting trouble in paradise for a few months now.