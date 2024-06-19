Jennifer Lopez fuels Ben Affleck divorce chatter with solo vacay

Italy - Jennifer Lopez has added more fuel to the fire of fan speculation surrounding the state of her marriage to Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez has added more fuel to the fire of fan speculation surrounding the state of her marriage with a solo vacation in Italy. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 54-year-old multi-hyphenate was spotted in Italy – sans her hubby – on Tuesday in photographs published by PEOPLE the following day.

J. Lo donned a bandeau bikini under a colorful matching set as she lounged on a boat with friends.

The latest rumors have reiterated that Jennifer and Ben are living separately, but news of a separation or divorce remains unconfirmed.

Despite their separate living situations, the two have been spotted together in recent weeks, adding further confusion to the state of their marriage.

The On the Floor singer shared a sweet snap of Ben in honor of Father's Day, but the seeming affirmation of their ongoing romance was dashed by reports that the Gone Girl star actually spent the day with his ex, Jennifer Garner, their children.