Jennifer Lopez fuels Ben Affleck divorce chatter with solo vacay
Italy - Jennifer Lopez has added more fuel to the fire of fan speculation surrounding the state of her marriage to Ben Affleck.
The 54-year-old multi-hyphenate was spotted in Italy – sans her hubby – on Tuesday in photographs published by PEOPLE the following day.
J. Lo donned a bandeau bikini under a colorful matching set as she lounged on a boat with friends.
The latest rumors have reiterated that Jennifer and Ben are living separately, but news of a separation or divorce remains unconfirmed.
Despite their separate living situations, the two have been spotted together in recent weeks, adding further confusion to the state of their marriage.
The On the Floor singer shared a sweet snap of Ben in honor of Father's Day, but the seeming affirmation of their ongoing romance was dashed by reports that the Gone Girl star actually spent the day with his ex, Jennifer Garner, their children.
Earlier this month reports alleged that the spouses, whose two-year anniversary is quickly approaching, had put their Beverly Hills house on the market, making their current living situation seem a bit more permanent!
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP