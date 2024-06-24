Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring as Jennifer Lopez hits up Paris Fashion Week solo

Los Angeles, California - Ben Affleck ditched his wedding ring after spilling the tea on his marriage to Jennifer Lopez !

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (r.) are still sparking split rumors as the Justice League star was again spotted ringless. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo & PARAS GRIFFIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per PEOPLE, on Sunday, the 51-year-old Oscar winner was captured having a lunch date at the Tasty Noodle with his daughter Violet while J. Lo continues her solo European vacation.

Ben rocked blue jeans and a white T-shirt under a flannel button-up shirt but was sans his wedding ring during the outing.

This isn't the first time the Air director has been spotted ringless recently, yet the sighting comes after he made coy comments about his marriage to the superstar.

Meanwhile, the Let's Get Loud singer is reportedly "enjoying breathing room" at Paris Fashion Week as divorce rumors still surround the couple.

An insider told ET that J. Lo is having a "blast" with friends while doing activities that aren't Ben's "scene."

"Jen isn't letting the fact that Ben's not there bring her down," the source added.