Is Jennifer Lopez making her summer plans without Ben Affleck?

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez is said to be making travel plans amid her alleged marital strain with Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez could be enjoying her summer solo amid her alleged marriage problems with Ben Affleck (c.). © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

After the 51-year-old director spent Father's Day with his ex, Jennifer Garner, the 54-year-old entertainer is allegedly planning her summer vacation.

Per PEOPLE's Monday report, an insider spilled that the Jenny from the Block singer is "making plans to travel" after she canceled her This Is Me...Now tour.

In case you forgot, in May, it was announced that J.Lo chose to discontinue her musical run this summer to "be with her children, family and close friends."

Meanwhile, it would seem that Bennifer remains estranged amid rumors that the two are headed for divorce.