Is Jennifer Lopez making her summer plans without Ben Affleck?
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez is said to be making travel plans amid her alleged marital strain with Ben Affleck!
After the 51-year-old director spent Father's Day with his ex, Jennifer Garner, the 54-year-old entertainer is allegedly planning her summer vacation.
Per PEOPLE's Monday report, an insider spilled that the Jenny from the Block singer is "making plans to travel" after she canceled her This Is Me...Now tour.
In case you forgot, in May, it was announced that J.Lo chose to discontinue her musical run this summer to "be with her children, family and close friends."
Meanwhile, it would seem that Bennifer remains estranged amid rumors that the two are headed for divorce.
Are Ben and Jen headed for a "civilized" divorce?
At the end of May, J. Lo and Ben attended the Justice League star's children's graduation ceremonies, and the Selena star was later spotted at Ben's rental home.
Still, In Touch Weekly recently dished that the Oscar-winner is looking for a "civilized" split from Jennifer.
An insider spilled to the site, "The last thing Ben wants to do is hurt Jen. He still loves and respects her."
They added, "And, of course, the family situation comes into this heavily, which is why he's agreed to do this in a civilized and loving way, just like he did with Jennifer Garner."
Bennifer's two-year wedding anniversary is also around the corner, but time will tell if the spouses will spend it together!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo