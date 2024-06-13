Jennifer Lopez pulls up to Ben Affleck's rental home amid split rumors
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez went to Ben Affleck's home after they attended his son Samuel's graduation separately!
On Wednesday, the 54-year-old singer-actor was seen at her 51-year-old hubby's rental home for Samuel's graduation party.
The pics showed J.Lo wearing a light blue button-up shirt, white pants, and white opened-toe pumps.
Per TMZ, Ben's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three kids were also spotted at the Brentwood home.
Earlier that day, Bennifer were seen separately arriving the Oscar-winner's son's ceremony.
Yet, People dished that J.Lo and Ben each wore their wedding bands during the outing.
The newest sightings could be a good sign for the spouses despite living separately.
As of late, the couple's home is hitting the market, plus alleged problems affecting Jennifer have heightened rumors that they're headed for divorce.
Though J.Lo and Ben, who wed in 2022, haven't directly denied the rumors, the Selena star did hit back at the negativity in the media.
Cover photo: Collage: ROBYN BECK & EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP