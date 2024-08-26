Did Ben Affleck cheat on Jennifer Lopez with Kick Kennedy?

Los Angeles, California - More tea has been spilled amid the fallout from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's shock divorce!

Ben Affleck (r.) has raised eyebrows after being spotted with Kick Kennedy shortly after Jennifer Lopez (l.) filed for divorce. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Per Page Six, the 52-year-old Oscar winner has been seen with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter, Kick, following J.Lo's recent divorce filing.

An insider dished that Ben was spotted with her at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, plus several other places.

While the nature of their relationship remains "unclear," the sightings have definitely raised eyebrows – especially after the Let's Get Loud hitmaker's reason for the filing became public.

J.Lo, who filed for divorce on August 20, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, per legal docs.

With Ben and Kick going public so soon after the divorce, could unfaithfulness have been the true cause of Bennifer's untimely end?



Meanwhile, a tipster spilled to The New York Post that the breakup has also affected J.Lo's kids, Max and Emme, as the Good Will Hunting star "has not been in contact" with them.