Did Ben Affleck cheat on Jennifer Lopez with Kick Kennedy?
Los Angeles, California - More tea has been spilled amid the fallout from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's shock divorce!
Per Page Six, the 52-year-old Oscar winner has been seen with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter, Kick, following J.Lo's recent divorce filing.
An insider dished that Ben was spotted with her at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, plus several other places.
While the nature of their relationship remains "unclear," the sightings have definitely raised eyebrows – especially after the Let's Get Loud hitmaker's reason for the filing became public.
J.Lo, who filed for divorce on August 20, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, per legal docs.
With Ben and Kick going public so soon after the divorce, could unfaithfulness have been the true cause of Bennifer's untimely end?
Meanwhile, a tipster spilled to The New York Post that the breakup has also affected J.Lo's kids, Max and Emme, as the Good Will Hunting star "has not been in contact" with them.
The source added, "The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time, it's like he left," noting that the Atlas star had "praised" her ex-husband as a "great dad" before.
Cover photo: Collage: JON KOPALOFF & LEIGH VOGEL & JC OLIVERA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP