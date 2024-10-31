Is Ben Affleck trying to go "no contact" with Jennifer Lopez?

Los Angeles, California - Ben Affleck could be looking to get a clean break from Jennifer Lopez – but it may not be as easy as he thinks!

Ben Affleck (l.) is apparently looking to get a clean break from Jennifer Lopez amid their divorce. © Collage: JON KOPALOFF & MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As reported by In Touch Weekly this week, the 52-year-old Justice League star is moving on with his life amid his shock divorce from J.Lo.

Yet, there may be some complications with Ben's clean break, as his kids and the Let's Get Loud hitmaker's twins still attend the same school, so run-ins are inevitable.

A tipster tattled that "Ben knows he's going to see Jen at these functions."

"Their kids go to the same school, so how could he not? Still, it's awkward," they continued.

There's also the exes' upcoming biographical sports drama, Unstoppable, which stars Jennifer and was produced by Ben.

The insider added, "Ben and Jen are resigned to keeping things as is. The hope is it'll get easier as time goes by."

So far, Bennifer's divorce has been pretty amicable, with the former couple even having a cozy reunion last month.