Jennifer Lopez has heart-to-heart with Ben Affleck's BFF Matt Damon after divorce
Toronto, Canada - Jennifer Lopez was spotted sharing a close moment with Matt Damon – the longtime BFF of J.Lo's now ex-husband, Ben Affleck.
Per People, at the Toronto International Film Festival last Friday, the 55-year-old Selena star had a "deep conversation" with Matt after the premiere of Unstoppable, which stars Jennifer and was co-produced by Matt and Ben.
Amid her marital drama with the Gone Girl actor, Jennifer is reportedly still "very close with Matt" and "enjoyed spending time" at the event.
Ben notably opted not to attend the festival despite his involvement in the movie, presumably to avoid the expected awkwardness of sharing the spotlight with his estranged spouse.
Insiders have alleged that the chat between Jennifer and Matt – which even saw the two briefly hold hands – did not include mentions of Ben.
"Matt Damon shut down any attempt that J.Lo made to discuss Ben at the premiere," a source told the Daily Mail.
"It was her timing that was so awkward because she would have known that pulling Matt aside at the event to have an intimate talk was going to get picked up and go viral."
Though the 53-year-old is reportedly glad to see Jennifer doing well, he will "always have Ben's back no matter what."
Jennifer Lopez promotes new movie produced by ex Ben Affleck
After months of rumors of trouble in paradise, J.Lo filed for divorce from Ben last month – but she cited April 26 as their actual date of separation.
Insiders have shared that she was "upset" about the end of their two-year marriage, but Jenny from the Block has proved that nothing will get her down as she declared herself "unbothered" in a recent Instagram post.
Jennifer – who has also seemingly ditched her tattoo dedicated to Ben – has even sparked some dating chatter with NBA star Jimmy Butler!
Cover photo: Collage: Geoff Robins / AFP