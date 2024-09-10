Jennifer Lopez has heart-to-heart with Ben Affleck's BFF Matt Damon after divorce

Toronto, Canada - Jennifer Lopez was spotted sharing a close moment with Matt Damon – the longtime BFF of J.Lo's now ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted sharing a close moment with Matt Damon (r.) at a recent movie premiere. © Collage: Geoff Robins / AFP

Per People, at the Toronto International Film Festival last Friday, the 55-year-old Selena star had a "deep conversation" with Matt after the premiere of Unstoppable, which stars Jennifer and was co-produced by Matt and Ben.

Amid her marital drama with the Gone Girl actor, Jennifer is reportedly still "very close with Matt" and "enjoyed spending time" at the event.

Ben notably opted not to attend the festival despite his involvement in the movie, presumably to avoid the expected awkwardness of sharing the spotlight with his estranged spouse.

Insiders have alleged that the chat between Jennifer and Matt – which even saw the two briefly hold hands – did not include mentions of Ben.

"Matt Damon shut down any attempt that J.Lo made to discuss Ben at the premiere," a source told the Daily Mail.

"It was her timing that was so awkward because she would have known that pulling Matt aside at the event to have an intimate talk was going to get picked up and go viral."

Though the 53-year-old is reportedly glad to see Jennifer doing well, he will "always have Ben's back no matter what."