Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck still have "a lot of love" as divorce continues

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have managed to keep things amicable as the two navigate their bombshell divorce.

Jennifer Lopez (r.) and Ben Affleck have managed to keep things amicable as the two navigate their bombshell divorce. © PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to a new report from PEOPLE, Bennifer 2.0 is on "friendly" terms as they hash out their split.

Despite some cozy reunions in recent weeks, the former flames "are still moving forward with the divorce."

Insiders added that their top priority remains their children, who were present for both of the exes' post-divorce sightings together.

"They want to show the kids that things are amicable," a source told the outlet. "They want to stay friendly. There's still a lot of love."

J.Lo and the 55-year-old Air actor got the rumor mill spinning when it was reported that they had been spotted kissing while out to brunch with their kids, but the reunion wasn't a sign the two were back on after all.

Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben on August 20 after months of speculation about the state of their marriage, and she cited April 26 as their official date of separation.