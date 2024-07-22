Did Ben Affleck attend Jennifer Lopez's Bridgerton-themed birthday bash?

Hamptons, New York - Dearest Readers, Jennifer Lopez threw a Bridgerton-themed birthday bash, but was her estranged husband, Ben Affleck , in attendance?

Ben Affleck apparently skipped out on Jennifer Lopez's (r.) birthday party in the Hamptons amid their alleged marital woes. © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

Over the weekend, the 54-year-old entertainer held a Bridgerton-inspired party in the Hamptons ahead of her 55th birthday.

Viral pics from the event showed a horse trailer, trucks carrying furniture and flowers, plus guests decked out in their Regency-era attire.

J. Lo's mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, her nieces, and several of her other friends were captured promenading to the event space.

But one person who was noticeably absent from the festivities was the Let's Get Loud singer's hubby, who was reportedly still in Los Angeles.