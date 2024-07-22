Did Ben Affleck attend Jennifer Lopez's Bridgerton-themed birthday bash?
Hamptons, New York - Dearest Readers, Jennifer Lopez threw a Bridgerton-themed birthday bash, but was her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, in attendance?
Over the weekend, the 54-year-old entertainer held a Bridgerton-inspired party in the Hamptons ahead of her 55th birthday.
Viral pics from the event showed a horse trailer, trucks carrying furniture and flowers, plus guests decked out in their Regency-era attire.
J. Lo's mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, her nieces, and several of her other friends were captured promenading to the event space.
But one person who was noticeably absent from the festivities was the Let's Get Loud singer's hubby, who was reportedly still in Los Angeles.
Why did Ben Affleck skip out on J. Lo's birthday bash?
While it's unclear why the 51-year-old didn't show up for his wife's b-day bash, per a previous report from PEOPLE, Bennifer's supposed issues aren't related to J. Lo's fame.
Insiders dished to the site, "The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn't know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn't true."
The source added, "There are deeper issues."
Since summer began, the spouses, who wed in 2022, have spent the hot days separately amid talk that they're headed for divorce.
Jen and Ben didn't celebrate their recent second wedding anniversary together, and the Selena star also went on a solo vacay to Europe without her hubby last month.
