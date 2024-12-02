Jennifer Lopez dazzles in risqué fit after Ben Affleck Thanksgiving drama

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez isn't letting her Ben Affleck split keep her down, per her latest street style fit!

Jennifer Lopez was spotted looking fashionable during her Thanksgiving weekend. © Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

They say that "revenge is a dish best served cold," which the 55-year-old pop sensation did over Thanksgiving weekend after her ex was spotted with his former wife and the mother of his kids, Jennifer Garner.

J.Lo was captured leaving the popular eatery Cipriani in a shimmering long-sleeved fishnet top with a chestnut brown leather midi skirt.

The Let's Get Loud singer added tall brown boots and a brown snakeskin purse to the fall-fresh ensemble while her signature honey-blonde hair was styled in loose waves.

Though J.Lo was solo during the outing, she definitely looked unbothered amid her divorce from Ben.

The Atlas star gave a glimpse into her holiday celebration with a snap shared via Instagram in which she posed alongside a big juicy turkey.