Did Jennifer Lopez remove her Ben Affleck chest tattoo after divorce?
Toronto, Canada - After their infamous split in the early aughts, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally tied the knot in 2022. Sadly, it was not meant to last, even though Lopez had tattooed a tribute to their romance on her chest!
In August, Jennifer Lopez confirmed that she had filed for divorce from her third husband, Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck.
Despite the 55-year-old not delivering any direct comments on the split, one statement quickly became clearer than the rest.
While posing on the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival, photographers and pundits quickly noticed that the tattoo on Lopez's ribs had been covered up.
On Valentine's Day last year, the couple got matching tattoos inked onto their chests. Now, with their relationship in chaos, the infinity sign inking seems to be missing!
Jennifer Lopez removes Ben Affleck tattoo after filing for divorce
At the beginning of September, Lopez made waves on Instagram after captioning a post, "Oh, it was a summer."
In one of the photos, she showed off a shirt that suggested she was "unbothered" by the divorce.
Yet, on the red carpet in Toronto, it became clear that she had made some pretty radical changes after the divorce.
The tattoo itself had featured the couple's names intertwined in an infinity sign that sat on her rib cage.
Now, while wearing a cut-out dress, the area was clearly visible, but the tattoo was simply not there.
Divorce papers unearthed by TMZ reveal that the couple officially separated on April 26 of this year, and it's believed that they are not on speaking terms at the moment.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo & IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire