Did Jennifer Lopez remove her Ben Affleck chest tattoo after divorce?

Toronto, Canada - After their infamous split in the early aughts, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally tied the knot in 2022. Sadly, it was not meant to last, even though Lopez had tattooed a tribute to their romance on her chest!

Jennifer Lopez seems to have removed her tattoo tribute to ex-husband Ben Affleck. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo & IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

In August, Jennifer Lopez confirmed that she had filed for divorce from her third husband, Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck.

Despite the 55-year-old not delivering any direct comments on the split, one statement quickly became clearer than the rest.

While posing on the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival, photographers and pundits quickly noticed that the tattoo on Lopez's ribs had been covered up.

On Valentine's Day last year, the couple got matching tattoos inked onto their chests. Now, with their relationship in chaos, the infinity sign inking seems to be missing!