Did Jennifer Garner "encourage" Ben Affleck to save Jennifer Lopez marriage?

Los Angeles, California - Ben Affleck's former wife, Jennifer Garner , reportedly persuaded him to work on things with Jennifer Lopez before Bennifer 2.0's shock divorce.

Jennifer Garner (l.) may have tried to stop Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's (r.) split from happening. © collage: JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images

A tipster tattled to Page Six that the Air director's ex-wife has urged him to repair things with the Let's Get Loud singer before their divorce is finalized.

The unnamed source spilled, "When things started getting rocky between Ben and Jennifer [Lopez], Jen was very supportive of their relationship and encouraged Ben to work on their marriage."

The two Jennifers had seemed to maintain a friendly relationship as they'd been seen together on a few occasions before, and, per the informant, they also communicated on a "regular basis."

As for whether the Elektra star is still speaking with J.Lo, the insider claims that Garner "hasn't been in touch" with the pop sensation, but she "has no problem with Jennifer."

"At the end of the day, she just wants Ben to be happy," the source said.