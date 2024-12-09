Jennifer Lopez flaunts her curves in cutout holiday dress amid Ben Affleck drama

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has upped the ante as she continues her revenge dress brigade after Ben Affleck's second reunion with Jennifer Garner!

Jennifer Lopez makes revenge look hot in her glamorous holiday gown. © Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

'Tis the season for some fashion as the 55-year-old hitmaker continues slaying amid her split from the Air director.

On Sunday, J.Lo dropped new footage of herself flaunting her glimmering, black sequin cutout gown while walking down the hallway of her mansion.

The Instagram clip was set to the sound of Brandon O'Neal's trendy Believe in Yourself audio – which the Get Right performer clearly does!

J.Lo ended the video by turning the corner to reveal that the glittery dress is entirely backless.

In a follow-up photo dump, the Selena star further showed off the sultry 'fit that she paired with black open-toe heels, a matching clutch, and dangling diamond earrings.

The impromptu shoot followed Ben's reunion with his ex-wife over the weekend. Though the outing appeared to be friendly, this is the second time the Oscar winner has been seen publicly with Jennifer Garner.