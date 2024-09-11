A-listers bring fashion's biggest trends to Toronto film festival

The stars have returned to Canada's biggest city, bringing their fashion A-game to the Toronto International Film Festival a year after twin Hollywood strikes.

Led by the likes of (From l. to r.) Florence Pugh, Lupita Nyong'o, and Selena Gomez, Hollywood's brightest stars showed up in droves at the Toronto International Film Festival, flaunting the upcoming style season's latest trends! © Collage: Geoff Robins / AFP, VALERIE MACON / AFP, & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP From full-length gowns to chic "corpcore" pantsuits, the best in film and music attracted crowds of fans who flooded the streets of Toronto's entertainment district in the hopes of catching a glimpse of their favorite celebs rocking the red carpet in fabulous looks from this and next season!

From Angelina Jolie to Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez to Lupita Nyong'o and Florence Pugh, Hollywood's brightest stars showed up in droves to usher in fall formal fashion and flaunt the upcoming style season's latest trends. Have you been keeping up with the TIFF red carpet looks? If you haven't, fear not – we've got you covered. Here is a look at some of the best outfits seen at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Jennifer Lopez is sexy and she knows it

Jennifer Lopez is truly in a category all by herself, and the smoldering silver metallic Tamara Ralph gown she wore in Toronto – held together only with black ribbons, baring the entire length of her body – proved it. © Collage: MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Jennifer Lopez is truly in a category all by herself, and the smoldering silver metallic Tamara Ralph gown she wore in Toronto – held together only with black ribbons, baring the entire length of her body – proved it.

The 55-year-old Lopez – who recently filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck, a producer of her new film Unstoppable – complemented the "revenge dress" with sky-high silver platform heels. Her gorgeous mane of hair was left loose and flowing. "There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn't" wear it, she told People magazine, using an off-color phrase to explain that she ultimately decided to throw caution to the wind. "I felt good," she said.

Red carpet looks go demure and mindful for Sydney Sweeney and Florence Pugh

Rising young star Sydney Sweeney (l.) and British It Girl Florence Pugh (r.) were looking very demure at the Toronto International Film Festival. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP The "very demure, very mindful" trend may be owning TikTok this summer, but the coquette-adjacent trend is also apparent on the red carpet.

Rising young star and fashion It Girl Sydney Sweeney, who stars in Ron Howard's latest film Eden, wore a cream-colored dress with a matching capelet, adorned with dainty fabric flowers and a slim bow at the waist. British actor Florence Pugh, who stars opposite Andrew Garfield in the tear-jerker romance We Live in Time, arrived at her premiere in a van to accommodate her voluminous strapless pink ball gown. The dress, also by Ralph, had a deep neckline, but a black rose and a chic bow were pinned in the middle. Pugh looked very old Hollywood – and very chic!

Cate Blanchett serves up spoons again

Actor Cate Blanchett wore a fitted black trouser suit, the jacket's hem embellished with silver spoons and pointy stilettos. © Collage: RawPixel & VALERIE MACON / AFP Here's the scoop! Earlier this year, Cate Blanchett stunned fashionistas when she wore a top from Swedish brand Hodakova adorned with dozens of antique spoons.

In Toronto, she gave those utensils another spin around the red carpet! This time, for a screening of her new Apple TV+ series Disclaimer, the two-time Oscar winner wore a fitted black trouser suit, the jacket's hem embellished with silver spoons and pointy stilettos. Swedish designer Ellen Hodakova Larsson has made a name for herself crafting unique clothing from everyday objects – from cutlery to ballpoint pens.

Soft feminine style isn't going anywhere just yet with Lupita Nyong'o and Ana de Armas

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o (r.) and Cuban actor Ana de Armas (l.) both wore soft feminine styles on the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet. © Collage: Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o lends her voice to Roz, the title character in the new DreamWorks Animation film The Wild Robot, but her dress for the world premiere was anything but robotic.

The Mexican-Kenyan actor wore a delicate, diaphanous sleeveless lime green Del Core gown with cutouts in the bodice. Cuba's Ana de Armas, who stars alongside Sweeney in Eden, also went for the light touch, wearing a pale pink Louis Vuitton ballerina-inspired gown with a sparkly high-low hemline skirt baring her legs.

Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez, and Demi Moore are back in black

(From l. to r.) Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, and Angelina Jolie all chose to wear beautiful black ensembles for the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP, Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, & Robin Marchant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Fresh off the Venice success of Maria, a film in which she plays legendary opera singer Maria Callas, Angelina Jolie came to Toronto to promote her latest effort behind the camera, Without Blood – and looked stunning in basic black. Jolie – who attended the event with son Pax, who was recently hospitalized after a car accident – wore a Dolce and Gabbana gown with matching long gloves, looking every bit the A-lister she is. And she was not the only one who made the classic sartorial choice to wear black. Actor and singer Selena Gomez – in town to promote Emilia Perez, for which she is earning some Oscars buzz – looked radiant in a sequinned Rodarte gown with a playful flower at the neckline. Demi Moore also cut a chic silhouette at the screening of her body horror film The Substance in a white dress shirt, black tie, and high-waisted black skirt.