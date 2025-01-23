Megyn Kelly viciously roasts Jennifer Lopez over Ben Affleck divorce in Trump rally speech

Jennifer Lopez (r.) recently faced the inexplicable ire of MAGA pundit Megyn Kelly (l.) during a rally celebrating Donald Trump's inaguration. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

J.Lo notably stumped for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in late October, telling the crowd that Trump "consistently worked to divide us."

Months later, Megyn – who did a heel turn back to MAGA after Trump won the 2024 election – slammed the Unstoppable actor in front of a large crowd of Trump supporters.

"Speaking of J.Lo, how happy are you [that] her candidate lost? It's so delightful," the commentator said at Trump's rally in DC on Sunday.

"These Hollywood celebrities who get up there and try and tell us how to vote – really?" she continued.

"I mean, those celebrities who know nothing about anything... All J.Lo knows about what to do is ruin marriages. She's an expert in that. Why did she have to try and ruin the country, too?"

This dig was a reference to the On The Floor singer's string of very public divorces, the most recent being her painful split from Ben Affleck.