Will Jennifer Lopez reconcile with Ben Affleck before setting out on tour?

Los Angeles, California - More tea has been spilled on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage after the Oscar winner was seen at his daughter's graduation solo.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (l.) are still sparking split rumors after the latter was seen attending his daughter's graduation solo. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per PEOPLE's Tuesday report, the 54-year-old pop star is "focused" on her work as rumors continue to swirl about her marriage to the 51-year-old Justice League star.

An insider dished to the site that the spouses are "still living separately."

They added, "She's back in LA for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She's very focused on work."

Meanwhile, insiders also dished to Us Weekly that Bennifer mutually decided to spend time apart.

"They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them," the tipster shared, adding that Ben "doesn't agree" with J.Lo's lifestyle and felt "worn down" by their marriage.

This newest tea comes after the Good Will Hunting star was captured attending the graduation of his daughter Violet, whom he shares with his ex, Jennifer Garner, without his wife.