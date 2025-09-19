Jimmy Kimmel's late-night colleagues slam Trump in first monologues after cancellation

Washington DC - Late-night TV comics skewered President Donald Trump and denounced "blatant censorship" after Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was pulled off air over his comments on the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Jimmy Fallon (l.) and Jon Stewart (r.) backed Jimmy Kimmel after ABC pulled the comedian's long-running talk show off the air. © Collage: Alberto E. Rodriguez, KEVIN WINTER, & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Network ABC's decision to suspend Kimmel "indefinitely" came after Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr threatened the licenses of ABC affiliates that broadcast his show.

Stephen Colbert – whose own Emmy-winning Late Show on CBS will be taken off the air next year – opened his Thursday program with the words "today, we are all Jimmy Kimmel."

"After threats from Trump's FCC Chair, ABC yanked Kimmel off their air indefinitely. That is blatant censorship," Colbert said.

"With an autocrat, you cannot give an inch, and if ABC thinks this is going to satisfy the regime, they are woefully naive," he added.

Colbert's show was axed shortly after he criticized a decision by CBS' parent company, Paramount Global, to settle a lawsuit brought by Trump over an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

CBS said in July that cancelling Colbert's program was a "purely financial decision."

Once a staple for American audiences, late-night talk shows on network TV have seen declining viewership and advertising revenue in recent years amid a trend of cord-cutting.

Linear ad spending for late-night segments on ABC, CBS, and NBC nearly halved between 2018 and 2024, falling from $439 million to $221 million, the New York Times reported in May, citing data from advertising data firm Guideline.

Comedy Central's Jon Stewart delivered his own response to Kimmel's suspension, introduced Thursday night as "your patriotically obedient host" of the "all-new government-approved Daily Show."

"Some naysayers may argue that this administration's speech concerns are merely a cynical ploy... to obscure an unprecedented consolidation of power and unitary intimidation," Stewart said.

"Some people would say that – not me though, I think it's great."

Trump, on his way back from a trip to Britain, again condemned evening shows on network television, saying "all they do is hit Trump."