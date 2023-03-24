Johnny Depp reveals new life after explosive defamation trial

UK - Johnny Depp has bid adieu to the Hollywood life after winning his bombshell defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp is embracing his new life in England after winning his defamation trial against Amber Heard. © TOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP

The 59-year-old star dished to the UK magazine Somerset Life that he's happy and content with his new, quiet life in the rural English county of Somerset.

"I just love places with character. I have various houses in various places and they all mean something special to me," he explained to the outlet.

"I don't have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special," Depp said.

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum also praised the area for allowing him to live more comfortably out of the spotlight and have "private time with my family.

"I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded," Depp confessed.

Johnny's change of scenery comes nearly one year after his explosive court battle against his ex-wife Heard that was dubbed the "trial of the century."