Exclusive: Jonas Brothers dish on aliens, dream jobs, and brand-new music release

New York, New York - The Jonas Brothers dished live about their brand-new music , and TAG24 was on the ground to get the scoop.

(From l. to r.) Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas spilled on their new album, The Album, at a livestream event hosted by TalkShopLive. © TAG24/Lena Grotticelli

The Jonas Brothers took NYC by storm on Friday – album release day for their new record, simply titled The Album.

In a livestream hosted by online retailer TalkShopLive, Kevin, Joe, and Nick sat down for a chat as fans asked questions both in-person and online – while being able to score autographed copies of the new LP in real time.

"We're feeling good. It's a beautiful day here in New York City," Nick began.

Much to fans' squealing delight, the three said after their jam-packed morning they'd come straight from a planning meeting for their upcoming 35-date North American tour that kicks off in August.



"The tour is something we've been looking forward to for a while now," Joe said. "Getting this album out is one thing, but the next phase is obviously bringing it to life on a big stage."

"We can't wait to hit the road," he added.

Nick then promised the tour will be "the absolute best show we've ever put on," as they plan to play five albums with a set list that's "unique and different every night."

Yet, the tour wasn't the only thing on the JoBros' mind – as they spilled some secrets about their new release that just "feels like summer."