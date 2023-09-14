Nick Jonas urges fans to stop throwing things during Jonas Brothers concert

Los Angeles, California - Singer Nick Jonas got fed up with the latest trend taking place at live concerts!

Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers were the latest artists to be hit with items throw by fans during their Sacramento concert. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/simplyjennyfurr

The 30-year-old artist isn't a sucker for the newest craze taking over concerts everywhere.

During The Jonas Brothers' Sacramento show of their current tour, Nick was seen telling audience members to stop throwing items on stage.

In a now viral TikTok clip, the Jealous crooner is filmed vibing out to the group's track Rollercoaster when what looked like bracelets were flung towards the band.

Nick looked annoyed as he attempted to catch a few of them before he smiled at the fan and shook his head, politely telling the person to "stop" before resuming his performance.

Will Nick's insistence finally put an end to this dangerous trend?

The Jonas Brother are hardly the first entertainers to be bizarrely attacked on stage by fans recently.

This summer, singer Bebe Rexha ended up hospitalized after being hit in the face with a phone thrown by a concertgoer while Cardi B was the target of liquid thrown on stage, which led to the rapper retaliating.