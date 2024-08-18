Deadpool & Wolverine shatters major box office record – but will it get a sequel?
Los Angeles, California - Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine has only been in theaters for less than a month, but the superhero movie has already made history at the box office!
The return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine has proven to be quite the hit for the struggling franchise, giving Disney a much-needed stroke of luck.
The third Deadpool has already become the clear frontrunner of the saga, which was already a cult favorite for its hilarious – and vulgar – anti-hero, played by Ryan Reynolds.
Now that the Deadpool series has come under the MCU umbrella, the flicks have taken on an even larger audience – as proven by its staggering box office numbers.
Deadpool & Wolverine is now the highest-grossing R-rated movie, taking the crown from 2019's Joker. It's managed to rake in $1.086 billion, as reported by Variety.
The sequel is also the No. 2 movie of the year so far, coming in behind Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2, and No. 36 on the list of the most successful films of all time.
But the future of the Deadpool franchise isn't as clear as fans might hope, as leading man Ryan Reynolds had already been flirting with the idea of hanging up his red suit before the third film was announced.
Will there be a Deadpool 4?
Now, the 47-year-old has been hinting that a fourth entry in the series is not likely, but with the boost that Deadpool & Wolverine has given the ailing MCU, the studio may now be exploring ways to keep the saga going.
As for where Deadpool could pop up again outside of another solo film, the upcoming Avengers movies or even the Fantastic Four reboot might give Reynolds a chance to keep the beloved character in the story as the future of his series is sorted out.
Amid the new surge of excitement, the MCU has made something of a Hail Mary pass with the return of Robert Downey Jr., who will not be reprising his iconic role as Iron Man but instead as the famous villain Doctor Doom.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media