Deadpool & Wolverine shatters major box office record – but will it get a sequel?

Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine has only been in theaters for less than a month, but the superhero movie has already made history at the box office! © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine has proven to be quite the hit for the struggling franchise, giving Disney a much-needed stroke of luck.

The third Deadpool has already become the clear frontrunner of the saga, which was already a cult favorite for its hilarious – and vulgar – anti-hero, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Now that the Deadpool series has come under the MCU umbrella, the flicks have taken on an even larger audience – as proven by its staggering box office numbers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now the highest-grossing R-rated movie, taking the crown from 2019's Joker. It's managed to rake in $1.086 billion, as reported by Variety.

The sequel is also the No. 2 movie of the year so far, coming in behind Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2, and No. 36 on the list of the most successful films of all time.

But the future of the Deadpool franchise isn't as clear as fans might hope, as leading man Ryan Reynolds had already been flirting with the idea of hanging up his red suit before the third film was announced.