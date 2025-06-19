Taylor Swift dragged back into Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case as judge rules on private texts

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has been pulled back into Blake Lively's legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, as a judge rules that private texts between Lively and Swift can be requested by Baldoni's team.

Taylor Swift (c.) has been pulled back into Blake Lively's (r.) legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, after the judge's latest ruling. © Collage: IMAGO / Future Image & ZUMA Press Wire & NurPhoto

As reported by Page Six, Judge Lewis Liman ruled on Wednesday that the 41-year-old director can request access to private communications between Lively and Swift – as long as they are about either It Ends With Us or the co-stars' legal battle.

"The requests for messages with Swift regarding the film and this action are reasonably tailored to discover information that would prove or disprove Lively's harassment and retaliation claims," the judge said.

Lively's attorneys previously sought to block access to her texts with the 35-year-old pop star, offering complete and "unredacted" versions of any footage related to the film or texts listed in Baldoni's complaint.

His team ultimately denied the offer from the 37-year-old actor's side.

The ruling comes after Judge Liman agreed to toss Baldoni's countersuit against Lively, which accused her, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist of defamation.

The A Simply Favor star's initial lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation, remains in play.