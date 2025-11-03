Justin Baldoni's case against Blake Lively is officially over after latest twist

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni may have jeopardized his legal war with his It Ends With Us co- star , Blake Lively!

Justin Baldoni (l.) has missed his chance to append his tossed $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively amid their heated legal war. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The actor-director has failed to file an amended complaint for his $400 million countersuit against Lively, which was first tossed by a judge in June.

As a result, his case against Lively, accusing her of defamation and extortion, has been completely dismissed.

Per the BBC, US District Court Judge Lewis Liman signed a new order on Friday stating that Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios co-plaintiffs had let the deadline lapse.

Liman also stated that he had previously contacted all parties on October 17 to forewarn them that he'd be entering a final judgment to conclude the case.

According to the newest doc, the Gossip Girl alum was the only one who responded to the judge's warning. In her reply, she asked that her request for legal fees remain active – which Liman agreed to.



The Jane the Virgin star has also lost his $250 million defamation case against The New York Times tied to the case, as a federal judge rejected the filing in June. The Times has since sued Baldoni for legal fees associated with his lawsuit.