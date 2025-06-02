Justin Baldoni's body double dishes on "tense" It Ends With Us set amid Blake Lively case

Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni's body double, Thomas Canestraro, dished on the "tense" It Ends With Us set amid the director's legal war with his co- star , Blake Lively.

Justin Baldoni's (r.) body double dished on his experience on the "tense" set of It Ends With Us. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

Canestraro told the Daily Mail that "there was some discomfort from everybody" during the filming of the romance-drama, which hit theaters last summer.

He explained that he was only supposed to be in New Jersey for five days, but ended up being there for two weeks because of production issues.

Though the body double didn't specify what happened, he did state that Lively seemed "closed off" during the final weeks of filming.

Canestraro further dished that he had "an extremely easy time" working with the Gossip Girl star on 2018's A Simple Favor, but he noted a change in her behavior when they shot It Ends With Us.

As for Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds – who was named in Baldoni's countersuit – Canestraro said that he thought it was "cool" that the Deadpool star would swing by the set, until he realized that Reynolds' visits might have been connected to Lively's poor emotional state at the time.