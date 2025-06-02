Justin Baldoni's body double dishes on "tense" It Ends With Us set amid Blake Lively case
Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni's body double, Thomas Canestraro, dished on the "tense" It Ends With Us set amid the director's legal war with his co-star, Blake Lively.
Canestraro told the Daily Mail that "there was some discomfort from everybody" during the filming of the romance-drama, which hit theaters last summer.
He explained that he was only supposed to be in New Jersey for five days, but ended up being there for two weeks because of production issues.
Though the body double didn't specify what happened, he did state that Lively seemed "closed off" during the final weeks of filming.
Canestraro further dished that he had "an extremely easy time" working with the Gossip Girl star on 2018's A Simple Favor, but he noted a change in her behavior when they shot It Ends With Us.
As for Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds – who was named in Baldoni's countersuit – Canestraro said that he thought it was "cool" that the Deadpool star would swing by the set, until he realized that Reynolds' visits might have been connected to Lively's poor emotional state at the time.
What led to Lively and Baldoni's heated legal war?
Canestraro added that Baldoni was "extremely friendly" on the set, but they haven't stayed in touch.
Lively and Baldoni have been locked in a heated legal war since the former sued Baldoni for sexual harassment in December 2024.
An insider close to Lively recently told TMZ that it shouldn't be surprising she was "closed off" on set, given the allegations she has made against Baldoni.
