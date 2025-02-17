Ryan Reynolds jokes about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal drama at SNL 50th anniversary special

New York, New York - Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds shocked the crowd and his wife Blake Lively with his apparent jab towards Justin Baldoni at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special !

Ryan Reynolds (l.) and Blake Lively (r.) made a rare public appearance at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special amid their legal drama with Justin Baldoni. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The A-list couple made their first public appearance since their ongoing It Ends With Us feud began at the sketch-comedy show's anniversary event.

The Gossip Girl alum stunned in a silver gown that featured a plunging neckline and embellished designs while her hubby looked dashing in a simple, black tuxedo on the red carpet.

Later, during Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's opening bit, the pair singled the Marvel star out and asked him, "How's it going?"

Reynolds pretended to appear jittery and jokingly responded, "Great, why? What have you heard?" while Lively sat next to him.

The remark seemingly alluded to the spouses' legal battle with the director of the romantic comedy, who Lively is suing for sexual harassment and smear campaign allegations.