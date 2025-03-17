Are Justin and Hailey Bieber leaving the US?

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and wife Hailey could be looking for a "safer" home outside the US as the singer sparks more concerns for his health .

Are Justin and Hailey Bieber (r.) looking to relocate outside of the US? © Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber

A Bieber insider spilled to Life & Style that the spouses could be relocating out of the country.

The tipster shared that it's no secret that Justin "has been through a lot" and now that he's a husband and father, he's "figured out that fame isn't what he expected, he and Hailey are considering leaving the US."

They explained that Justin and Hailey are looking to model their lives after George and Amal Clooney, who live with their kids in Italy.

The Biebers, who welcomed their son Jack in August, have been hit with divorce rumors in the past, while the two-time Grammy-winner has been recently accused of using drugs again, which he's denied.

And the concerns for Justin's health haven't stopped, thanks to Justin's latest cryptic Instagram story.