Hailey Bieber reignites Selena Gomez drama amid Justin separation rumors

Hailey Bieber's recent post on Instagram has raised eyebrows as speculation surrounding her marriage to Justin continues to heat up.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Hailey and Justin Bieber have fueled further split chatter after the Rhodes founder allegedly took a dig at the singer's ex, Selena Gomez.

Did Hailey Bieber (r.) throw a dig at Selena Gomez's (l.) past romance with Justin? © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & justinbieber & haileybieber On Friday, the 27-year-old model unwittingly heightened the rumors that she and the 30-year-old Peaches singer are having issues with a new Instagram story. Hailey posted a screenshot of Beyoncé's new Jolene cover from Cowboy Carter with the caption, "whew" and a frustrated emoji face. The remake of Dolly Parton's iconic 1973 track tells the story of a woman who flirted who someone else's husband. Cavinder twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder flaunt their twin hoop magic with stellar trick shot Following Hailey's post, fans took to social media to speculate if the message was a subtle jab towards Selena.

Are Justin and Hailey Bieber going to separate?

Hailey and Justin Bieber (r.) have been hit with split rumors after the model's father reshared a post that requested prayers for the couple. © Screenshot/Instagram/haileybieber Social media users were divided over the matter, with some believing that the post meant nothing, while others were certain the socialite shaded the Only Murders in the Building star. Hailey and Selena, who have been consistently pitted against each other due to the latter's on-and-off romance with Justin between 2010 and 2018, seemingly squashed their drama back in 2022. But now, there's talk that Hailey is currently "considering" a trial separation from the Baby artist, which could have sparked the shady post. Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne and teammate KJ spark TikTok frenzy with rival personalities An insider told In Touch that Hailey is "struggling" and "needs time" to sort things out after the "unbearable scrutiny" that emerged when her father, Stephen Baldwin, reposted a message requesting prayers for the spouses. "Hailey's not asking for a divorce. She knows Justin feels hurt and confused, but she feels lost, too. She just needs a break," the source added.