Hailey Bieber reignites Selena Gomez drama amid Justin separation rumors
Los Angeles, California - Hailey and Justin Bieber have fueled further split chatter after the Rhodes founder allegedly took a dig at the singer's ex, Selena Gomez.
On Friday, the 27-year-old model unwittingly heightened the rumors that she and the 30-year-old Peaches singer are having issues with a new Instagram story.
Hailey posted a screenshot of Beyoncé's new Jolene cover from Cowboy Carter with the caption, "whew" and a frustrated emoji face.
The remake of Dolly Parton's iconic 1973 track tells the story of a woman who flirted who someone else's husband.
Following Hailey's post, fans took to social media to speculate if the message was a subtle jab towards Selena.
Are Justin and Hailey Bieber going to separate?
Social media users were divided over the matter, with some believing that the post meant nothing, while others were certain the socialite shaded the Only Murders in the Building star.
Hailey and Selena, who have been consistently pitted against each other due to the latter's on-and-off romance with Justin between 2010 and 2018, seemingly squashed their drama back in 2022.
But now, there's talk that Hailey is currently "considering" a trial separation from the Baby artist, which could have sparked the shady post.
An insider told In Touch that Hailey is "struggling" and "needs time" to sort things out after the "unbearable scrutiny" that emerged when her father, Stephen Baldwin, reposted a message requesting prayers for the spouses.
"Hailey's not asking for a divorce. She knows Justin feels hurt and confused, but she feels lost, too. She just needs a break," the source added.
Earlier this week, fans were theorizing that Hailey and Justin are allegedly living separately as the two haven't been seen together in public recently, even thoguh the media personality slammed split rumors.
